Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Providing Ready-Made Signage

HYANNIS – As businesses reopen amid COVID-19, the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force is providing ready-made signage for businesses and municipalities on Cape Cod that promote practices that will help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The signs are designed to help business owners comply with state-set minimum safety standards.

They remind guests and customers to maintain 6 feet of distance to the extent possible, wear face coverings, wash hands and keep hard surfaces sanitized, and stay vigilant for symptoms.

“By having uniform signage, by having something that businesses and employees can sort of point to the rules of the road, hopefully it takes a little bit of stress off of businesses and their employees around reminding customers who are not taking personal responsibility that they need to be following it,” said Cape and Islands State Senator and task force member Julian Cyr.

“We must give our favorite locals the time, space, and resources to comfortably adjust to the new normal. From the beginning, the goal of the task force is develop and distribute universal messaging to help them do that.”

The task force has numerous posters with messages such as “please distance” and “no mask no service” available for businesses to download and print, free of charge.

“We are making available pre-printed, pre-graphically designed posters that businesses can download, organizations can use, there’s a variety of posters available as businesses reopen and they want their customers or workforce to understand the safety protocols,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO and task force member Wendy Northcross.

“As our members and their peers in the business community are asked to make changes to their usual business practices, our hope is to develop and distribute messaging that is very clear to customers; if we follow the rules and take responsibility for each other, we can slow the spread of the virus.”

Signs are available for distribution on the resource page of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force website.