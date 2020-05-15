Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Receiving Feedback from Business and Residents

HYANNIS – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force say that they have received feedback from businesses, organizations, and members of the public in response to reopening the Cape and Islands safely.

“The task force has convened industry sub sector working groups to discuss challenges, proactive measures, and needs that must be met to begin the process of reopening,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

The task force heard from 19 groups in the business and nonprofit sectors, including in the accommodations, restaurants and bars, and early education sectors.

“These discussions have fleshed out immediate equipment needs. It’s been an opportunity to share best practices and feedback in trying to find methodologies to ensure safe reopening,” continued Senator Cyr.

“It also gives reassurance to the public that they can participate in any various sector activities when that is possible to do so.”

Cyr added that another major focus for the task force has been the public’s response to reopening.

The group has received 289 comments since a public feedback form was made available last week.

“Broadly we’ve seen a lot of concern and apprehension over another outbreak and loss of income from a business perspective,” said Cyr.

“There is also a great deal of consideration and empathy that we are receiving in this feedback. Business owners want to resume operations but expressed fear over how to best take care of their employees.”

Other public concerns include a lack of time for small businesses to secure personal protective equipment and seasonal staff, issues surrounding short term rentals, and challenges facing cultural institutions such as museums.

The public’s feedback will be taken into consideration by the task force.

The goal of the group remains to have one uniform message to issue to businesses, residents and visitors of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The task force is still actively seeking public feedback.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to announce guidelines for the states gradual reopening next week.

“We are really taking our cue from Governor Baker,” Cry said.

“So next Monday, May 18 is going to be a big day with the unveiling of recommendations from the governor’s advisory board on reopening, and hopefully it provides further guidance and clarity.”

The task force is also waiting to receive additional guidance on beaches.

“We are looking forward to a first phase announcement by the governor,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross.

“We do not know what industries’ will be allowed. For the most part many business are in fact ready to go.”

As the task force prepares for Governor Baker’s announcement, Northcross announced that the Cape Cod Chamber will be working with Barnstable County officials to develop a web page in regards to reopening information.

“We are working with Barnstable County to have a public web page that has what the public will need to know relative to the status of what’s happening on Cape Cod,” said Northcross.

“We are in the process of trying to make sure that there is a web page available, we do have that being worked on over the next couple of days,” said Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’ Brien.

“That will be a central point for people to get information, for business openings, and it will be its own standalone page that will be able to provide whatever information there may be.”

The Cape Cod Chamber has also launched a businesses impact survey in conjunction with the Cape Cod Commission.

The survey looks to map the restoration of business activity in the region to see what support services may be needed when businesses reopen.