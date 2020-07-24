Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Addresses SSA Deficits

HYANNIS – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force spoke about an amendment included in the final version of a supplemental budget bill that addresses the financial viability of the Steamship Authority.

The legislation, which was secured by Cape lawmakers and task force members Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Falmouth State Representative Dylan Fernandes, removes liability from the port communities for any revenue shortfalls the Steamship Authority incurs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Steamship Authority is a lifeline to the islands,” said Cyr.

“The Steamship Authority’s original 1960 charter essentially calls for the authority and port towns to cover any potential short falls that should arise during the Steamship Authority’s normal course of business. The pandemic particularly in mid-March, April, and May, but really throughout this, has but a significant dent in ridership.”

The previous legislation said that if the SSA were to operate at a deficit, the state treasury covers the shortfalls and has the ability to recoup the cost from the port town communities.

Through this, Dukes County and Nantucket would be responsible for paying 35 percent of the deficit and the towns of Barnstable, New Bedford, and Falmouth would be liable for 10 percent each.

However, the new legislation enacted by Cyr and Fernandes will exempt the port communities from any finical responsibility for deficits accrued in 2020.

“The Steamship Authority came to us in late March around two weeks after lock-down and said ‘we are projecting massive revenue shortfalls’ and some of the numbers were incredibly dire,” said Fernandes.

“Our communities are already going through dire economic times and our towns are projecting significant deficits due to COVID so the last thing that they could afford was too shore up the Steamship Authority which at the time was projecting massive losses.”

The authority has not run a deficit requiring port community financial support in nearly six decades.

However, due to the pandemic it expects an operating deficit of around $25-26 million this year.

“For the Islands they’re not going to be on the hook for around $8-9 million respectively and the port towns won’t be on the hook for something around $2-3 or possibly $4 million each,” said Fernandes.

“That is huge for our district, we need to keep the Steamship running, we need to keep the boats going back and forth between the islands but we also need to keep our towns and residents afloat.”

The task force also spoke about the trend of cases and testing available on Cape Cod.

According to Cyr, the average case count in Barnstable County has been four new cases a day for the last several weeks.

The new three day moving average number of cases has been slightly higher however.

“The last time are cases counts resembled this was in mid-May,” said Cyr.

“This is a trend, not a spike, these numbers may relate to an isolated event and seem to at least have ticked downward through the week.”

Cry added that the cases are not concentrated in any particular town.

The task force also believes the summer population increase in the region could be playing a factor.

“We estimate that we’ve continued to have a population increase here, particularly since July 4th.”

“We are at peak population, there’s about 215,000 residents who live in Barnstable County year round, there is certainly many more people here now, at least 100,000 additional people here.”

Cyr said that the higher positive result is a reflection of a larger population.

The task force does believe that some of the positive cases are a result of a private party held earlier this week in Chatham.

A contact tracing effort for the party is underway.

“The contact tracing program is not designed to get anyone in trouble,” said Cyr.

“Folks are not going to get in trouble related to activities that occurred here.”

Cyr mentioned that the numbers have remained low on Cape Cod because the broad population has been following the health safety guidelines.

The task force said that testing concerns on Cape Cod remain.

“The Reopening Task Force in partnership with County health officials are actively seeking ways to add more testing capacity here on Cape Cod,” Cyr said.

“Recent delays in test results is meaning that people are waiting six, seven, or eight days to get results. If you are someone who may have potentially been exposed, that time period is unacceptable time for folks to wait, so we are working on that.”

For more information on the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, click here.