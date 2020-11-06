Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Seeking More Testing

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force recently addressed the availability of testing and the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We are no longer in a position to say that we’re not seeing evidence of community spread at this time. Particularly on the Mid-Cape,” said task force member and State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro).

“If we look at the cases that have been coming in, they continue to be elevated.”

The rising number of cases, Cyr said, are the consequence of people mingling indoors during the month of October without masks or other face coverings over the mouth and nose.

Cyr also raised concern over Cape Cod being in a “testing desert”, with few options for residents to get tested for the virus if they suspect they may have been exposed.

Cyr said the testing difficulty increases if the possible exposure is not reported by a contact tracer or if the individual is asymptomatic.

Businesses, as well, have issues getting access to tests for their employees without definitive proof of exposure or illness.

“If you receive a call from a contact tracer, if you have symptoms, you are able to get a test. But if you’re someone who says ‘I spent some time indoors with folks or traveled out of state’, whatever those concerns are, there are limited options for people looking to get a COVID-19 test,” said Cyr.

Cyr said that there is no free, asymptomatic, no-questions-asked testing site on Cape Cod and the nearest testing locations from the Commonwealth’s Stop the Spread program are in Fall River or Nantucket.

Martha’s Vineyard has a similar no-questions-asked testing site at its high school, but it is being paid for by private donations.

As more cases develop in younger demographics that are more likely to be asymptomatic, Cyr said access to testing is even more vital.

Cyr said that residents interested in testing should look to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency which has a map of testing locations.

“It so imperative that we do everything that we can to bend the trend that we’re seeing and to prevent the spread of cases, particularly community spread. But we’re going to need greater resources to meet local testing needs, particularly for older adults and people with mobility issues,” said Cyr.

Cyr said the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force is developing ways to bring more testing to the Cape before it develops a large outbreak of the virus, and that more details will be available in the coming weeks.