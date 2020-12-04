Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Updates on Expanding COVID Testing

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force provided an update this week on recently released funds that will increase COVID-19 testing on Cape Cod.

Cape Cod and Islands State Senator and task force member Julian Cyr (D-Truro) said that expanding testing opportunities is crucial as the region continues to see increased community spread, especially in the Mid-Cape area.

“The state date clearly shows that Cape Cod remains a ‘testing desert’ and we believe that a big part of that is that we do not have low-barrier testing like a Stop the Spread site,” said Cyr.

Stop the Spread is a state program that provides free, no-appointment-needed COVID-19 testing for residents, however the nearest site to Cape Cod is in New Bedford or Fall River.

$550,000 was secured by State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) and State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth) earlier this year for expanding testing sites on Cape Cod, but was only recently released, said Cyr.

“That is good news. The fact that it took so long to get this money from the state that legislature appropriated really is what has set us back in setting up these sites,” said Cyr.

The money will go a long way towards improving testing on Cape, said Cyr, though the final locations of the testing sites have not yet been decided by officials.

Cyr said he would like to see sites spread out across the region, with a testing site for the Upper, Lower, and Mid-Cape.

However, he also said that regardless of where the sites are located, they will only administer tests by appointment, adding an obstacle between residents and much-needed testing.

“We had hoped for low-barrier testing, very much in the style of the Stop the Spread sites,” said Cyr.

“But it appears that, to meet the demand and provide additional capacity, we will need to take appointments to run these testing facilities more effectively.”

Cyr said that the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force has been working with local stakeholders to make the testing sites a reality as soon as possible and that more information about them will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

Sean O’Brien, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, said that as hospitalizations and case numbers continue to rise, residents must continue to abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines to help keep the spread of the virus down.

“Masks are so important right now. It is so important that we just cannot say it enough,” said O’Brien.