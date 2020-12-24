Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Urges Residents to Stay Home for Holidays

HYANNIS – At the most recent Cape Cod Reopening Task Force meeting, members praised recent increases in COVID-19 testing capabilities in the region region and urged residents to mitigate the spread of the virus by celebrating the holidays at home.

Pat Nadle, CEO of Outer Cape Health Services, said that more testing is coming to the Outer Cape region, including a Wellfleet testing site for residents.

“We’re pleased to join our colleagues and offer the Outer Cape towns access to the symptomatic and asymptomatic testing that we are rolling out,” said Nadle.

The testing sites will be closed on Christmas, but the sites in Wellfleet as well as Provincetown will be open Saturday and anticipate to continue testing through at least next week.

Testing sessions will be hosted by Outer Cape Health Services in Harwich Port, as well.

To receive a test, residents must make an appointment first, which can be done by calling (508) 905 2888 and following the prompts.

The Outer Cape testing is in addition to two new sites that recently opened at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth and the Melody Tent in Hyannis, both also providing asymptomatic testing by appointment.

“We have testing available across the region, including on the Outer Cape and the Lower Cape. People just need to call and make an appointment,” said Cape and Islands Senator and task force member Julian Cyr.

As the holidays continue, Cyr has urged residents to continue to follow Governor Charlie Baker’s coronavirus safety orders and stay-at-home advisories, including new restrictions recently announced limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Cyr advised residents not to gather in large groups and keep the time spent together short if residents must gather.

He said that since Cape homes are not well-ventilated by design, viral particles can gather quickly in the air.

Cyr recommended turning on exhaust fans, opening windows, and doing whatever else can be done to improve air circulation in homes if gathering with individuals outside of immediate household members.

“We really don’t think you should be travelling. We think this is a period to mark and celebrate the holiday, to certainly say good riddance to 2020, and do so with you whom you live in your immediate household,” said Cyr.

He also recommended gathering virtually to close out the year as an alternative to in-person.

Task force member and Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien echoed Cyr’s recommendation.

“If people can just make sure for the holidays that they’re celebrating with the people at home and please, if there’s anything that you can do outside, then do it outside,” said O’Brien.

“Please, just protect yourselves and just remember that we’re in no way done with this virus.