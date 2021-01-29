Reopening Task Force Addresses Frustration Over Vaccine Rollout

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Response Task force met Thursday morning and addressed growing frustration over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“We very much hear, and share the frustration, and frankly the confusion that a number of Cape Codder’s have, particularly seniors have in trying to get access to this vaccine,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr of Truro.

Cyr said the concern is not with Cape Cod’s infrastructure, but rather the supply of the vaccine that Barnstable County has been receiving, and will receive going forward.

“First and foremost Cape Cod is ready and the infrastructure will be in place to effectively and quickly administer COVID-19 vaccinations, but we need to have a supply of the vaccine,” said Cyr.

The task force reiterated that Barnstable County isn’t receiving enough of the vaccine to match their capability for distribution, and vaccination depends on distribution from the state and federal government.

“Were just not receiving vaccine at the levels that we need to get it out to the community, were not the only place where that’s happening, it is pretty much nationwide,” said Barnstable County Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien.

Currently Cape Cod is receiving about 975 doses of the vaccine a week.

Barnstable County is currently still in the process of vaccinating all eligible individuals in Phase One, which includes all healthcare workers, first responders, and individuals living in long term care facilities.

“Massachusetts was receiving about 86,000 doses of the vaccine which sounds like a hefty number but it really isn’t when you consider you need to have two doses and we have just under 7 million residents,” said Cyr.

”At that rate we are looking at least 10 weeks to just get out the first dose”.

A positive for the Cape Cod region is that Barnstable County has the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine at the required temperatures, because of a partnership with Cape Cod Healthcare.

“This big, big, big deal many regions in the state don’t have this capacity,” said Cyr.

The task force hopes that this capability will increase the allotment the county receives by 16 percent.

“It is very clear that here in Massachusetts the vaccination roll out has been a mess and it is inadequate compared to other states, in my estimation it is really communication, or the lack there of that has been the misstep here,” said Cyr.

