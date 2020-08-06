Cape Cod Resident Develops COVID-Fighting Products

HYANNIS – Cape Cod resident Scott Smith has developed a number of open-cell foam-based products to help combat COVID-19.

Smith is a developer with technology company US BioSolutions (USBS), creator of AquaFlex Open-Cell Foam Technology which has been used on the front-lines of water, surface and airborne decontamination for almost two decades.

To help in the fight against COVID-19, AquaFlex has been repurposed into personal protective equipment in the form of face shields, wipes, mitts, sponges, and an EPA-registered disinfectant.

The PPE products are reusable, bio-degradable, water-immersible, do not promote microbial growth, and will not mold.

According to Smith, negatively-charged paper towels and cotton-based rags can actually neutralize positively-charged disinfectant chemicals, leading to less-effective cleaning.

This led Smith to the development of the open-cell foam cleaners and PPE, which does not react with disinfectant and allows it to effectively clean surfaces.

“For the same reason this works in the oil-spill market, the algae-market, and in some medical markets. Because it does not react with the disinfectant and releases the disinfectant to the surface,” said Smith.

The material is more environmentally friendly as well, according to Smith.

“You start adding up the single-use paper towels going to the dump, the landfill, and the carbon that’s being consumed versus reusing this. Think about the cumulative effect of a truly sustainable, reusable open-cell foam material that also does not deactivate disinfectant and ensures you make full contact with the surface,” said Smith.

Smith stressed the importance of reading labels and following instructions on disinfectants, as many will tell users to allow disinfectants to sit for up to ten minutes before wiping away.

He also cautioned against hand sanitizers that rely on methanol as an ingredient.

“You can use any disinfectant sanitizer. We just want to caution everybody, whether it’s ours or anybody else’s, to read the label, educate yourself, and make sure you’re following the instructions. When it comes to sanitizer, be careful where it’s coming in from and you want to avoid methanol.”

The FDA has warned consumers against using hand sanitizer products that contain methanol, or wood alcohol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin.

More information on the foam-based PPE from USBS can be found at the company’s website.