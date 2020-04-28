Cape Cod Resilience Fund Launched to Help Small Businesses

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Resilience Fund has been created to help those impacted in the region by the coronavirus outbreak.

Love Live Local, the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, and multiple chambers of commerce across the Cape joined together to create the fund.

Amanda Converse with Love Live Local said that the fund was developed as a way to aid the community during this trying time.

“Everything has changed,” Converse said, “and all of the things that we hold so dear as an organization, and I think as a community, have been so negatively impacted.”

Converse said that grants handed out by the fund could be better equipped at helping business owners going forward, as loans were not seen as the best long term answer and access to that money is not easy.

Grants ranging from $500 to $2,000 will be offered through the program.

Converse said small business owners have made sacrifices to help healthcare centers, and have provided more aid to essential workers and those in need.

“This community is so tight knit and strong, and they want to do something, and they want to do something for the community,” Converse said.

Residents are still urgedvto try shopping online with local retailers and to order takeout or pickup with Cape Cod restaurants.

Initial applications are anticipated to open in early June. For more information, visit Love Live Local’s website by clicking here.