Cape Cod School Districts Continuing to Offer Meals to Students

HYANNIS – Two of the biggest school districts on the Cape are continuing to feed students despite being ordered closed for three weeks.

Starting today and running from Monday-Friday, Barnstable Public Schools is making breakfast and lunch available for free to all students, regardless of town residence and school district attended.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the school district will be providing both meals at the same time at the main entrance of the Hyannis Youth and Community Center, Barnstable Intermediate School, Barnstable United Elementary School and Hyannis West Elementary School.

The meals are offered for those 18 years of age and younger and no ID is required.

The meals will be offered as a “grab and go” option and school district officials are asking people to not congregate at the meal sites and to remain six feet away from those around you at meal pickup time.

The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District is starting a drive-thru meal option for breakfast and lunch at all of the district’s schools.

Starting today and running from Monday-Friday, food staff will be handing over a breakfast and lunch bag for free to parents who drive up to the main entrance.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., parents can drive up, stay in their car, tell staff how many kids they have and receive the food.

The meals are available to any student, regardless of school district and town residence.

Families also don’t have to qualify for a free or reduced-priced lunch to qualify.