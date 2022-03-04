Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade Steps Off Saturday

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 11 am Saturday at the intersection of Long Pond Road and Route 28 in Yarmouth.

Residents and visitors are invited by event organizers to watch the parade along the 1.9 mile route ending just before Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Commander Billie J. Farrel, the first woman to command the USS Constitution in the ship’s 224 year history. Most recently before commanding Old Ironsides, she was the Executive Officer aboard the USS Vicksburg.

The parade will feature 25 floats and 15 pipe and drum bands.

Awards will be given out to floats based on most whimsical, most artistic use of design, best representation of parade theme, and most spectacular.