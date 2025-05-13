Cape Cod Still Experiencing Drought; MA DEP Praises Several Cape Water Systems

HYANNIS – Drought conditions are improving in Massachusetts.

The latest report from the commonwealth indicates mostly a mild drought. Recent rains have provided much-needed relief.

The exception is Cape Cod, which is listed in a “level 2 significant drought”.

The state of Massachusetts said as of May 6th, mandatory water use restrictions were in effect in Plymouth, Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham and Harwich. Voluntary restrictions are in effect in Bourne. The town of Yarmouth also enacted water use limits on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has released its annual list of top-performing public water systems. The DEP does this in honor of National Drinking Water Week.

In the category of “non-transient non-community systems”, the list includes the Cape Cod Space Force Station in Bourne and The Home for Little Wanderers in Plymouth.

In the category of “medium and large community systems”, the list includes the Bourne and Dennis Water Districts, the Edgartown Water Department, the North Sagamore Water District, and Provincetown Water Department.