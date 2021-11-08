Cape Cod Symphony To Honor Pilgrims Journey in Upcoming Piece

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony Orchestra is planning to present “MayFlower And Beyond”, an inclusive celebration honoring the journey of the Pilgrims as well as the story of the Wampanoag, African Americans and others.

The program will take palce on Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 pm.

The first half of the presentation will be divided into three distinct sections.

The first, “Mayflower”, commemorates the journey of the pilgrims with actor Neil McGarry narrating the story and soprano Kristen Watson singing as the spirit of the Mayflower passengers.

The second section, ‘Wampanoag: Stories For All Time”, will share stories and traditions of the Wampanoag told by Native storyteller Jonathan Perry, with additional singers and musicians joining the orchestra.

The third element, “#elijah”, will honor the life of Elijah McClain, an African American amateur violinist who was shot and killed by officers of the Aurora Police Department in 2019. The piece will feature a composition by Emmy-award winner John Wineglass, premiered by violinist Randall Goosby.

The second half of the orchestra will perform Anton Dvorak’s “New World Symphony”, the Czech composers celebration of American potential.

Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak cited the human desire for freedom and equality as inspirations for the performance.

“This is so important today that everyone’s voice, everyone’s faith, everyone’s vote, everyone counts,” said Pak. “And that’s really the message, this idea of embracing all humanity.”

Pak also highlighted the Symphony’s broad platform for spreading the works message.

“We are one of the few events on the Cape year-round that can attract that many people and I think we have a responsibility to represent different points of view, different ideas, and this concert hopefully does that in a very inspiring, very emotional way,” he said.

Health and safety policies remain in place at the Symphony due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 508-362-1111.

The Cape Symphony Box Office is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter