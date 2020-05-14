Cape Cod Team Hope Walk Moved to Virtual Format

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Team Hope Walk, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s New England region, has been moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Participants will still be able to walk on Saturday, June 13, to support the society’s mission of raising funding and awareness of Huntington’s Disease, but they will be doing so on their own course.

Walkers can use their treadmills, driveways, neighborhoods, and more to complete the event.

Since 2007, Team Hope events have raised over $14 million across the nation for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The money is used to improve the lives of those impacted by the disease and their loved ones.

Registration for the event is free.

For more information, visit the website for the society’s New England region by clicking here.