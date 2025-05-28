Cape Cod to celebrate 17th annual Quahog Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod will kick off summer with the 17th Annual Quahog Day on Friday, June 20, from 4 to 6 PM at Blue Water Resort in South Yarmouth.

The event, hosted by Emmy-winning meteorologist and climate scientist Chris Gloninger, will feature the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s mascot for the region Doug the Quahog, who will reveal his forecast for summer beach days.

Doug “whispers” his prediction to Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki, who shares it with the crowd. Last year, Doug predicted 72 beach days.

The free, family-friendly event includes food, cocktails, live music from Bounce, giveaways, and more.

For more information visit capecodchamber.org.