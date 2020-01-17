Cape Cod Village Opens with 1st Resident

ORLEANS – Cape Cod Village in downtown Orleans opened this week when it moved in the first resident Tuesday.

The son of co-founders Bob and Lauren Jones moved into the village, which will provide supportive housing for 16 young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The executive director for the village, Richard Hoffman, said there were a lot of tears of joy from the Jones family.

“I think it is something they have been dreaming about for many, many years,” Hoffman said.

“Their whole family was there to welcome him into his new bedroom and his new home.”

The effort to open the village began about 9 years ago with a group of parents who were seeking a residential community for their children.

A total of $7 million was raised to make the village possible. The Town of Orleans and the entire Cape Cod community has helped to support the project, which received funding from several communities.

“It really is a Cinderella story – a dream come true,” Hoffman said. “And that is how we think the rest of the residents are going to feel when they move in as well.”

The first unit of four residents should be full by the beginning of February, according to Hoffman.

The rest of the units should be filled gradually through May or June.

Hoffman said the main issue is finding enough staff to help provide the 24-hour supervision.

“Our service provider has already hired about 12 folks,” Hoffman said. “Overall there will be over 35 jobs created through Cape Cod Village.”

The village will also include a 3,400-square-foot Community Resource Center that will offer educational, recreational, and social activities for the residents and individuals in the Cape Cod community with developmental disabilities, their families and support groups.

The “great room” can serve up to 75 people for dances, parties, yoga and more. It will also include a resource library, a kitchen, sensory room, arts and crafts room and offices.

The center also includes state-of-the-art technology with white boards, and large screens to assist with daily activities and programs.

The village is also located in the heart of downtown Orleans on a four acre parcel. The property is private and surrounded by an old Cranberry bog, but is a two minute walk from the center of town with access to the library.

The property is also next to the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

“Most of our goal is really to integrate these folks out into the center of Orleans and all over Cape Cod,” Hoffman said. “We are really, really excited about it.”

A benefactor had mentioned that he was interested in purchasing treadmills for the community center, but Hoffman said he would rather the money go towards gym memberships to get the residents out into the community.

“They are not just going to be living there, they are going to be out and about,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is proud of the effort undertaken to make the village possible.

“I think the town of Orleans and the whole Lower Cape will really come to understand that folks with disabilities really belong in the community and they shouldn’t be hidden away living in a home at the end of a cul-de-sac,” he said.

The village is also seeking volunteers from the community who have a special skill to help develop programs and services.

“If they are good at gardening or they like to play guitar or just want to come over and take a walk with one of the residents that is our next phase,” Hoffman said.

For contact information visit capecodvillage.org.