Cape Cod Voices Hosting Listening Event on Diversity

July 7, 2020

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Voices will be hosting a storytelling and listening event on the Hyannis Village Green where people of color from across the community can share their experiences of racism, police discrimination and marginalization.

At the event, Cape Cod Voices will present people of color sharing stories, art and music about systemic discrimination within local schools, businesses and the community at large.

Cape Cod Voices invites allies, community members and leaders to listen to and understand the challenges facing underserved communities on Cape Cod.

People of color who are interested in sharing their experiences or have a story read by a presenter can contact capecodvoices@gmail.com.

The event will be held on the Hyannis Village Green on July 11 at 2 pm.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


