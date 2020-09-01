Cape Cod Voters Set to Vote in State Primary Races

HYANNIS – Tuesday is the state primary in Massachusetts and voters on Cape Cod will be making their decision on a number of key races.

In the Republican race for the Fifth Barnstable District State Representative seat, former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos faces off against former Sandwich Selectman Tom Keyes.

The winner will take on Democrat James Dever on November 3.

Incumbent State Rep. Randy Hunt is not seeking re-election.

There are two Democratic candidates vying for the nomination in the Second Barnstable District State Representative seat, both as run-in candidates

Michael Mecenas and Kip Diggs will battle with the winner, taking on incumbent Republican State Representative Will Crocker in the November general election.

Cheryl Andrews, Sheila Lyons and Mark Forest will compete in the Democratic primary for Barnstable County Commissioner.

The top-two vote getters will battle Republican and current commissioner Ron Beaty Jr. and write-in candidates Joe Glynn and Abraham Kasparian in the general election.

In the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race, incumbent Ed Markey faces a challenge from U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.