‘Cape Cod Woman Of The Year’ Committee Accepting Nominees

BARNSTABLE – The Mercy Otis Warren “Cape Cod Woman of the Year” Selection Committee is currently accepting nominees for the 21st edition of its annual award honoring women who have positively impacted the local community.

The award, whose namesake originates from an early American patriot raised in Barnstable and often hailed “The First Lady of the American Revolution,” will recognize a woman who has contributed to the arts, business, education, community affairs, and volunteerism.

Nominations must be presented on a typewritten page with a lengthy description of the nominee’s qualifications for the award.

The award winner will be presented with a statuette of Mercy Otis crafted by local sculptor David Lewis at the award ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, 2022 and will be asked to participate in the Fourth of July Parade in Barnstable Village.

“Winning the award was a highlight in my life and career,” said Mary Leclair, Selection Committee Member and 2009 recipient of the award.

“To be a part of the group who came before me and the women who chose me was an honor that was also humbling,” she said. “It made me want to work harder to make this Cape of ours a better place for all.”

Nominations must be sent by 11:59 on Patriots Day on Monday, April 18, and can be submitted online, by email, or by mailing the letter to Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year, Selection Committee, c/o Barnstable County, P.O. Box 427, Cummaquid, MA 02630.

The award ceremony will take place at the 1717 Meetinghouse in West Barnstable at 2049 Meetinghouse Way. The free event will coincide with the yearly Flag Day community event.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter