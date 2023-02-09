Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Young Professionals has opened their Shape the Cape survey to direct their strategy going forward.

The organization is inviting residents and employers to provide their thoughts on living and working within the region.

Responses to the survey, which is estimated to take 15 minutes or less to complete, will be used to create programs and resources that CCYP says will aim to attract and retain members of the local labor force.

This is the organization’s second Shape the Cape survey. The first in 2014 drew more than 3,000 responses.

The results of the survey will be presented at the Shape the Cape Summit on March 28, while a summary will also be offered online.

For more details on the survey, visit CCPY’s website by clicking here.