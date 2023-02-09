You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy

Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy

February 9, 2023

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Young Professionals has opened their Shape the Cape survey to direct their strategy going forward.

The organization is inviting residents and employers to provide their thoughts on living and working within the region.

Responses to the survey, which is estimated to take 15 minutes or less to complete, will be used to create programs and resources that CCYP says will aim to attract and retain members of the local labor force.

This is the organization’s second Shape the Cape survey. The first in 2014 drew more than 3,000 responses.

The results of the survey will be presented at the Shape the Cape Summit on March 28, while a summary will also be offered online.

For more details on the survey, visit CCPY’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 