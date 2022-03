Each month 99.9 the Q honors someone going above and beyond for the community as nominated by listeners. In addition to being recognized on air, First Citizens Federal Credit Union also sends a check for $100.

Heather Doyle was nominated by one of her fellow volunteers for all the work she does for Cape Cod Ocean Community which helps keep people safe on the beaches of Cape Cod.

Rebecca Romo surprised Heather with the news and she was speechless. Have a listen at the link below.