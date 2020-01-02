Cape Cod’s First Baby of 2020 Born at Falmouth Hospital

HYANNIS – Cape Cod’s first baby born in 2020 was welcomed into the world at Falmouth Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Callan William Knowlton was delivered at Falmouth Hospital at 1:31 a.m. The baby boy weighed in at 9lbs, 6 oz. The proud parents are Brewster Knowlton, 29 and Shelby Knowlton, 27, of Sandwich.

Callan is the new baby brother to Cecilia Knowlton, who is 16 months old.

As of Wednesday night, there had been no births at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

The Knowlton family moved to Cape Cod three years ago from Somers, CT.