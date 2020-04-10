You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Residents Printing, Donating Face Shields

Cape Cod Residents Printing, Donating Face Shields

April 10, 2020

Image courtesy of Saint Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, Minnesota

MASHPEE-3D printers are being used to create face shields for local healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Director of Career and Technical Education for Mashpee Public Schools Mike Looney connected with Cape Cod Healthcare, and the idea to develop the shields was created. The entire process was developed within a week’s time.

Around 1,500 shields have been produced so far thanks to help from dozens of people across the area with 3D printers, who keep them running 24/7.

Looney’s house is the rallying point for volunteers developing the shields.

“I package them into bags, I date and timestamp them, and then I deliver them over to the hospital where they’re distributed throughout the Cape Cod Healthcare system,” Looney said.

Feedback from both Cape Cod Healthcare and residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The thing is, it’s really nice to just see the community really come together, and use their own resources to be able to help fight this,” he said.

Looney and the volunteers will continue to produce shields until they’re told otherwise. He said that the team is looking for more help from volunteers who have access to 3D printers.

To learn how to help, visit Cape Cod Makers’ website by clicking here.

Looney’s efforts have been linked to similar contributions from high school teachers in Hopkinton, as well as Mendota Heights in Minnesota.

