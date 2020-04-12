You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape D.A.R.T Runs Pet Food Pantry

Cape D.A.R.T Runs Pet Food Pantry

April 12, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Disaster Animal Response Team is running it’s first PUP UP Pet Food Pantry for dogs and cats.

The event takes place Sunday at the West Parish Congressional Church in West Barnstable from 1-3 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in this event the next PUP UP Pet Food Pantry is scheduled for April 19th

The pantries are for drive through only. Pre-registration is required and appointments will be made on a first come first serve basis.

If you are interested you can email ccdartpfp@gmail.com with the following information.

-Your last name.

-Pet (dog or cat and size).

-Town you reside in.

-Color, Model and last 3 digits of license plate of the care you’ll be driving.

All volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks and participants are requested to remain in their car.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 