Cape D.A.R.T Runs Pet Food Pantry

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Disaster Animal Response Team is running it’s first PUP UP Pet Food Pantry for dogs and cats.

The event takes place Sunday at the West Parish Congressional Church in West Barnstable from 1-3 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in this event the next PUP UP Pet Food Pantry is scheduled for April 19th

The pantries are for drive through only. Pre-registration is required and appointments will be made on a first come first serve basis.

If you are interested you can email ccdartpfp@gmail.com with the following information.

-Your last name.

-Pet (dog or cat and size).

-Town you reside in.

-Color, Model and last 3 digits of license plate of the care you’ll be driving.

All volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks and participants are requested to remain in their car.