Cape Cod Drought Conditions Improve

HYANNIS – The significant drought conditions that have gripped the Cape Cod region for much of the summer and fall season have begun to alleviate, according to State Energy and Environmental Affairs officials.

Cape Cod has been downgraded to the lowest level of Level 1 – Mild Drought status, though Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket remain at Level 2 – Significant Drought.

State officials said October rainfall ranging between 5 to 8 inches—much of it due to Tropical Storm Nicole—has helped alleviate the dry conditions.

“With significant rainfall occurring throughout much of the state, many of the Commonwealth’s water systems are starting to rebound from long term drought,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card in a statement.

“While this is largely good news, portions of the state, such as the Merrimack River, Parker, and Ipswich River basins and the Islands Region, continue to lag behind, so we ask that everyone continue to practice household water conservation as we move into the winter season.”

At level 1 drought, officials urge residents to be water efficient and consider limiting outdoor watering to 1 day a week from 5 pm to 9 am.