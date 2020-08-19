Cape Educators To Hold Stand-Out for Healthy and Safe Conditions

HYANNIS – Educators across Cape Cod and Islands will be standing out at a number of different sites on Wednesday afternoon to bring to attention to what they say is the need for healthy and safe working and learning conditions in public schools.

The event is being held in collaboration with a Statewide Day of Action happening across Massachusetts on the same day.

Members of the Cape and Islands Area Massachusetts Educator Action Network, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Teachers Association, American Federation of Teachers and Boston Teachers Union are taking part in the stand-out.

“While we appreciate all of the work that everyone has been doing in regards to this, particularly school superintendents, principals and school committees, we are concerned about some remaining issues,” said Cape and Islands Area Mass. Educator Action Network Chair Cheri Armstrong.

Those issues include a re-examination of CDC guidelines that state that large gatherings indoors are not safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we’re asking is how are schools not following that same rule?” said Armstrong.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., standouts using the messaging “Only When It’s Safe” will be held at:

Falmouth: Falmouth Administration Building, Falmouth Mall, Falmouth Plaza and Falmouth Village Green

Bourne: Trowbridge Road

Sandwich: Henry T. Wing School

Barnstable: Hyannis Airport Rotary

Dennis-Yarmouth: Station Avenue Elementary School

Orleans: Orleans Rotary

Martha’s Vineyard: MV High School Rotary

Nantucket: Milestone/Old South Rotary

“We are not speaking for every single educator on the Cape but we are speaking for what we believe is the majority of people returning to school on the Cape and are considering leave and how we can make it safe for everyone,” said Armstrong.