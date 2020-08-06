Cape, Islands See No Coronavirus Deaths Again

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands have had no deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) since Monday.

Thursday’s report from the state includes five additional cases within Barnstable County, bringing the total across the Cape to 1,783. The Islands had no additional coronavirus cases reported in the latest report.

There has been a 93% decline in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests since April 15, while the three day average of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts has dropped 92% in that same time.

Two people are being treated at Cape Cod Hospital for the virus, according to the DPH. The statewide hospitalization rate currently sits at roughly 0.34%.

