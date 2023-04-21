Cape League Launches Campaign to Open Hall of Fame Building

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A campaign has been launched to raise funding for the Cape Cod Baseball League’s new Hall of Fame site.

Officials announced that a building on Route 28 in South Yarmouth has been acquired, and financial backers have already stepped forward to help establish a permanent spot honoring important contributors throughout the league’s history.

Baseball journalist Peter Gammons and World Series winner Ron Darling are the co-chairs of the “Bring Back the Hall” campaign.

The league is hoping to raise $1 million so that the new Hall of Fame can open later this year.

The Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame, which currently features 179 inductees, was located in the lower level of the JFK Hyannis Museum from 2008 through 2015.

