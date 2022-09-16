Cape League Officials Report Strong Return from COVID in Season Review

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Baseball League officials reported a strong return to form this year as teams took to the fields for a mostly traditional season following two years of COVID mandates and restrictions.

CCBL Broadcasting Director John Garner said that last season saw a careful return, with this year marking the complete reinstating of traditional league rules, mandates, and roster and attendance sizes.

“Two things stand out: a return to almost full volume for all the teams and fans,” said Garner.

“We had that somewhat last year, but this year we ended up breaking all the attendance records and getting over 330,000 fans at our ten ballparks. Each team places 44 games, so you’ve got a lot of games put in a short period of time—an eight or nine week schedule.”

Garner added that even the summer weather cooperated, with no point at which all five playing teams on a given day were rained out.

The League’s MVP this year is Matt Shaw, who led the league with a .360 batting average. Colby Halter led the league in homeruns with 7 total. Joe Vetrano led in RBIs with 30 runs batted in.

On the pitching side, Cam Schuelke had five wins during the year, Ben Hampton led in strikeouts, and Joe Savino won the Earned Run Average crown with 1.59.

“Those are some of the top players that look forward to outstanding professional careers as we move forward,” said Garner.

The Bourne Braves won this year’s championship in a reversal of the 2021 title series that saw the title go to the Brewster Whitecaps.

Looking forward to 2023, Garner said both teams and the League are already getting ready, with most of the roster to be decided by mid-October.

He added that the League does not foresee any roster size changes or other modifications for the next season.