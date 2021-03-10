Cape Libraries Still Going Strong in the Face of the Pandemic

HYANNIS- With people spending more and more time at home over the past year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, museums, theaters, and libraries have been a topic of discussion as to whether or not they are seeing enough business.

Thanks to CLAMS, however, the libraries have been able to reach their faithful audiences in a different way.

CLAMS stands for Cape Libraries Automated Materials Sharing.

The platform offers the catalogues of Cape libraries and allows users to request them for pickup at their local library, or have access to an eBook version.

“I think libraries very often are the center of the community, and they not only act as a store for books. They provide a lot of programming,” said Eileen Chandler of the CLAMS Network.

According to Chandler, nonfiction books on topics such as politics and cooking have been especially popular during the pandemic.

As people spend more time at home, they have more time for reading and learning, making libraries just as important as ever.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter