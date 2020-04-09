You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Light Compact Offering Energy Education to Parents, Teachers

April 9, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact has announced that they are offering energy education resources to parents and teachers of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The lessons will be offered in collaboration with the National Energy Education Development Project, and they will align with state educational standards.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Cape Light Compact is creating the program as a way to provide more educational options to parents and teachers.

“We were just thinking about what we could do to help or provide another tool for teachers and parents,” said Maggie Downey with Cape Light Compact.

Variations in lessons will be made between grade levels.

Downey said that even during the COVID-19 outbreak, it is vital for children and families to learn about the importance of energy consumption and preservation.

“How we produce energy, how we utilize energy, those are all things that have a big impact on our world,” she continued.

Lessons will be made available every Monday in April, and are intended to be taught over the course of one week. Additional lessons will be made available weekly if schools are still not in session by May 4.

For more information, visit Cape Light Compact’s website by clicking here.

