Cape Light Compact Offering Up to 100% Off Small Business Project Costs

YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact will be offering Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard businesses financial support to complete energy efficiency projects.

The Compact is offering incentives up to 100% for energy saving equipment such as LED lamps and fixtures, HVAC and lighting controls, water saving equipment such as faucet aerators and spray valves and pipe insulation.

The enhanced incentives will be available for customers who sign an installation contract by August 31 and complete installation of equipment by December 31.

The offer will also apply to those customers who have already had energy saving opportunities identified by Cape Light Compact but have not yet installed any equipment.

Those interested in the incentives can contact the Compact, where a vendor will reach out to the customer to get information about the facility in question, including equipment details, energy usage and customer needs.

Photos or videos of the spaces may be requested by the vendor, which will help jump-start the installation process once on-premises services may resume.

More information on the incentives can be found at Cape Light Compact’s website, or by calling 1 (800) 797-6699.