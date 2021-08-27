Harwich Selectmen Get Update From Cape Light Compact

HARWICH – Energy services provider Cape Light Compact recently told Harwich selectmen that they have returned to providing most of its services.

Administrator Maggie Downey described the agency’s “robust participation” in Harwich during 2020, despite shutting down its energy efficient programs during the pandemic.

About $1.7 million was invested in Harwich by the Compact in 2020, which Downey said was a surprise.

The Compact’s programs did not reopen until late June 2020. During that time, they developed and designed virtual home energy assessments, which were adapted by customers who had home improvement projects or were working from home.

Their success led to them being being adapted into the state-wide energy efficient programs.

“Customers today and during COVID had the opportunity of using their smartphones or their iPads to do a walkaround, send us information and we would do the assessment virtually and come out with specific contractors for targeted work that needed to be done at a later date,” Downey said.

The Compact additionally offered a 100% incentive for insulation for participating customers, and increased refrigerator recycling rebates from $75 to $125.

Downey also said they reinvested $350 million in rate payer funds into communities on the Cape and Vineyard since 2001, the equivalent of taking nearly 800,000 motor vehicle off the road and powering over 422,000 homes for a year.

The compact currently services about 205,000 consumers across Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.