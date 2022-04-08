Cape Cod Nonprofit Asks Legislators to Increase Direct Care Wages

YARMOUTH – A local nonprofit is encouraging state legislators to increase salaries for workers who provide direct care services to people with disabilities.

Representatives from Community Connections Inc., an organization which serves people with disabilities in Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, advocated for the funds at a virtual meeting with Cape Cod & Plymouth legislators last week.

The group asked state lawmakers to consider adding an additional $350 million to increase direct care salaries for the 2023 Fiscal Year budget.

Officials from Community Connections report that the provider field is currently operating between 50 – 80% capacity statewide, leading to a lack of safety net services for 7,000 people in Massachusetts.

Members from the group also encouraged legislators to add $51 million for day habilitation and employment services and $9 million for transportation services.

“Appropriate funding for safety net services must do more than restore services to pre-pandemic levels; funding must be increased to sustain the delivery of these services in the future,” Community Connections President David Botting said.

According to the nonprofit, the staffing shortage also increases the responsibilities of family members of people with disabilities having to act as care providers.

Head to Community Connections’ site to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter