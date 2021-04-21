Cape Organizations Get Grants for Travel and Tourism

HYANNIS – Travel and tourism across the state will be receiving a boost from the Travel and Tourism Recovery Grant Program.

59 grant recipients were announced, including many from the Cape and Islands region.

Among Cape and Islands recipients are the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Museum Trail, Falmouth Art Center, Falmouth Road Race, Hyannis Main Street, Maria Mitchell Association, Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, Nantucket Boys and Girls Club, Nantucket Comedy Festival, Nantucket Historical Association, Nantucket Preservation Trust, Provincetown Business Guild, and Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting.

The organizations were chosen to help revitalize the region’s economy after the economic damage suffered by many throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The tourism and hospitality industries have lost a major amount of jobs since the pandemic began.

Assistance in the form of grants can help to turn around the hardships faced by the industry over the past year.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter