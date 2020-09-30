You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Passes Week Milestone Since Last COVID-19 Death

September 30, 2020

BOSTON-As of Wednesday, it has been a week since somebody on Cape Cod has died due to COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County had seven new cases of the virus in Wednesday’s report, a part of 510 confirmed statewide. The Islands did not have any additional cases or fatalities included in the latest report.

As the statewide hospitalization rate remains at about 0.34%, the DPH is reporting that seven people are being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital, along with one other at Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

