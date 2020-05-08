Cape Playhouse,Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Cancel Summer Seasons

DENNIS – Two of Cape Cod’s most popular theater groups are closing this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cape Playhouse in Dennis and the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater both made the decision recently to forgo summer performances.

Both of their seasons have been re-scheduled to 2021.

This includes the Playhouse’s September performance of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Officials from WHAT said that the decision to cancel the season was a proactive stance made to protect the health and well-being of the community.

WHAT officials added that they are committed to resuming operations only when it is deemed safe to do so.

The Cape Playhouse is the longest running professional summer theater in the country and with the exception of a three-year period during World War II. 2020 will mark only the second time the theater will be closed since its inception in 1927.

All subscribers, members, and ticket holders will be contacted by the Playhouse staff with information regarding ticketing options.

