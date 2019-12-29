Cape Playhouse Auditions are Next Month

DENNIS–The Cape Playhouse will be holding local auditions on January 11 and 12 at Carleton Hall on Old Bass River Road. Equity principal auditions will be held on day one from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by open auditions the next day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artistic Director Michael Rader, Resident Music Director Garrett Taylor, and Managing Director Jen Sartanowicz will be in the room for auditions.

Attendees are asked to prepare a short comedic monologue that does not exceed two minutes, or a short song showcasing range and personality. A pianist will be made available; sheet music in the appropriate key will be required. Also, a stapled picture and resume should be brought.

To schedule an appointment, email auditions@capeplayhouse.com.