Cape Cod Residents Step Up to Donate Protective Equipment

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is thanking residents for their contributions to donating personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations have been collected at Falmouth Hospital, the Hyannis Urgent Care, the Stoneman Outpatient Center in Sandwich, the Fontaine Outpatient Center in Harwich, and the parking lot at 9 East Main Street in Yarmouth.

Items such as masks, gloves, and disinfecting wipes are still required to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For more details, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.