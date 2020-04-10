You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Residents Step Up to Donate Protective Equipment

Cape Cod Residents Step Up to Donate Protective Equipment

April 10, 2020

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is thanking residents for their contributions to donating personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations have been collected at Falmouth Hospital, the Hyannis Urgent Care, the Stoneman Outpatient Center in Sandwich, the Fontaine Outpatient Center in Harwich, and the parking lot at 9 East Main Street in Yarmouth.

Items such as masks, gloves, and disinfecting wipes are still required to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For more details, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


