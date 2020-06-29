You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Sees 3 Additional Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death Reported

Cape Sees 3 Additional Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death Reported

June 29, 2020

BOSTON-Three more cases of COVID-19 and an additional virus fatality within Barnstable County were reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Monday.

To date, 144 people on Cape Cod and 8,095 people across Massachusetts have died due to the novel coronavirus. 1,535 cases have been reported on the Cape in total.

Dukes County saw an additional case reported as well, bringing the total there to 49 reported cases. The Islands had no additional fatalities reported by the state Monday.

Since April 15, the statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests has decreased by 93%, while the three day average of COVID-19 fatalities in Massachusetts has gone down 88% in that same period.

The statewide hospitalization rate sits at around 0.70%, and a total of seven people are being treated at Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital for the virus, according to the DPH.

