Cape Sees Additional Coronavirus Death

August 26, 2020

BOSTON-Barnstable County saw an additional death due to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), along with three more confirmed positive cases.

These were a part of 315 new statewide cases (a decrease from Tuesday’s figure of 349) and 26 new statewide fatalities (an increase from 12). Cape Cod has now seen 1,594 total confirmed novel coronavirus cases along with 165 confirmed and probably virus deaths.

The Islands saw no additional cases or deaths on Wednesday.

Cape Cod Hospital is now treating an individual for COVID-19, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.30%.

