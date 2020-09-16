You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, 3 More Cases

Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, 3 More Cases

September 16, 2020

BOSTON-Barnstable County saw three more confirmed COVID-19 cases along with an additional virus fatality, according to Wednesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Nantucket County also had five more people confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding to their growing case number. The Islands had no additional COVID-19 fatalities, according to the DPH.

As the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.28%, the DPH reported that two people have been taken into Falmouth Hospital to be treated for the virus since the previous report.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 