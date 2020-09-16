Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, 3 More Cases

BOSTON-Barnstable County saw three more confirmed COVID-19 cases along with an additional virus fatality, according to Wednesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Nantucket County also had five more people confirmed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding to their growing case number. The Islands had no additional COVID-19 fatalities, according to the DPH.

As the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.28%, the DPH reported that two people have been taken into Falmouth Hospital to be treated for the virus since the previous report.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.