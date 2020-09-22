You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Sees Additional COVID-19 Death, One More Case

September 22, 2020

BOSTON-An additional coronavirus case has been confirmed within Barnstable County, while another person on the Cape has died due to the virus, according to Tuesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

These individuals were a part of 143 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more fatalities within the state. The Islands did not have any additional cases or deaths in the latest report.

According to the DPH, Cape Cod Hospital is treating two people for the novel coronavirus, while Falmouth Hospital is treating one other. The statewide hospitalization rate remains at about 0.29%.

