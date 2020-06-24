Cape Sees No Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 2 More Cases

BOSTON-No additional coronavirus fatalities were reported on the Cape and Islands on Wednesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Two more positive cases within Barnstable County brought the total amount of COVID-19 cases reported on Cape Cod during the pandemic to 1,525. No additional cases were reported within Dukes County or Nantucket County by the state.

To date, 7,938 people within Massachusetts have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 94% statewide since April 15, while the three day average of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Massachusetts has decreased 85% since that same date.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.87%, while a total of nine people are being treated at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital for the virus.

