Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 2 More Cases Reported

July 8, 2020

BOSTON-For the second consecutive day, there were no additional COVID-19 deaths within Barnstable County included in the latest report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Two more coronavirus cases were reported on Cape Cod Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases reported within Barnstable County to 1,563. Dukes County had two more cases reported along with one other in Nantucket County; their case totals are now at 53 and 21, respectively.

The Islands saw no additional fatalities reported Wednesday.

The statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests has seen a 93% drop since April 15, while the three day average of coronavirus fatalities has declined 90% in that same time.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital has gone down to five, according to the DPH. The statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.60%.

