Cape Sees Two More Coronavirus Cases, Additional Death

BOSTON-Two more positive COVID-19 cases were reported within Barnstable County according to Monday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), along with an additional fatality.

To date, 1,517 positive coronavirus cases have been reported on Cape Cod, while 138 people within Barnstable County have died due to the virus.

Additional cases within both Dukes County as well as Nantucket County brought the total amount of reported cases there to 45 and 14 respectively. No fatalities on the Islands were reported on Monday.

The DPH reported that there have been 7,874 COVID-19-related fatalities within Massachusetts.

Since April 15, there has been a 93% decline in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests. In that same time, the three day average of coronavirus fatalities in Massachusetts has gone down 83%.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly .86%, and a total of 10 people are currently being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.