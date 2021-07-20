Cape Cod Still Facing Drought as Rest of State Improves

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod region is still facing mild drought conditions despite higher precipitation rates recently, including Tropical Storm Elsa, according to the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

All other regions across the Commonwealth have been declared as returned to normal conditions after recent rainfalls, said office Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

“Following recent rain storms throughout much of the state and continued water conservation efforts, most regions of the Commonwealth have made a strong recovery and are now under normal conditions,” said Theoharides.

“However, Cape Cod is still experiencing dry conditions that require further monitoring and efforts to aid in a full recovery of the area’s water incidences, and residents and businesses across Massachusetts should continue to practice water conservation methods to conserve the Commonwealth’s water resources.”

The Cape Cod and Islands region only recorded 1.5 to 2.5 inches of precipitation last month, the lowest in the state.

State officials said that they will continue to monitor the Cape region to assess potential improvements to drought conditions.

Residents are encouraged to continue to exercise outdoor water conservation, including planting non-grass landscapes, increasing planting of drought tolerant species and installing rain collection systems to help with watering of outdoor plants and vegetable gardens.

State officials recommend that outdoor watering be limited on Cape Cod to one day a week on top of year-round water conservation programs and management plans.