Cape Symphony Announces Expansion of Community Engagement Initiatives

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has announced the expansion of its community engagement initiatives.

In addition to its private and group classes and music ensembles for youth and adults, the Cape Symphony will amplify its commitment to community engagement on Cape Cod with programs targeting three areas of focus: education, well-being, and access.

A component of the expanded commitment includes the organization’s name.

The Cape Symphony and Cape Conservatory merged ten years ago, but have mainly continued to operate as separate entities.

Going forward, to strengthen the organization’s full potential, it will be known simply as the Cape Symphony, with the programs of the Conservatory continuing under its aegis.

“As the Cape Symphony, we will continue to build on the long and successful history of both organizations,” said Michael Albaugh, Cape Symphony Executive Director.

“We are bringing both arms of the organization together to become more aligned in our commitment to community engagement and service. The Cape Symphony’s mission, ‘Inspiring Joy,’ is a simple but bold statement that embodies our approach to engaging with our community. We believe that, through music, art and dance, we can help people enrich their lives and, in turn, enrich the lives of others,” Albaugh said.

“Our vision is one in which every person on Cape Cod has the opportunity to experience joy through the magic of the arts.”

“The new department of Engagement will encompass our existing instructional programs for youth and adults while expanding our reach into the community through new education, well-being and access programs,” said newly appointed Director of Engagement Jackie deRuyter, formerly the Cape Conservatory Director.

In the area of education, the Cape Symphony will work to foster a lifelong love and appreciation of the arts and to ensure that all students on Cape Cod have an opportunity to develop an experience that is engaging, enriching, and formative.

Education programs will seek to work in partnership with the efforts of the public school systems.

The Cape Symphony said that they are committed to enhancing the well-being of the Cape Cod community by working with community partners in the areas of physical and mental health, striving to be a resource to provide hope and inspiration to those in need.

They also said that they will work to lower the barriers of participation in arts programming through advocacy, free performances, and expansion of the off-stage presence.

“Education, well-being, and access are all critical issues in our society today, especially as we all come to grips with the effects of the pandemic and with the struggle for racial equity which has come front and center,” said Albaugh.

“The resources and talents of the entire Cape Symphony organization will be brought to bear in the endeavor to improve the quality of life for everyone who lives here.”