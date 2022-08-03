Cape Symphony Announces Six New Board of Trustees Members

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has announced six new additions to its Board of Trustees.

Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said that the new members offer new perspectives for the symphony.

“It’s also generational too, to be quite honest. Our board membership age has dropped quite considerably. We have people who have young families on board and we want to hear that perspective,” said Pak.

He added that outgoing board member and former Executive Director Bob Summersgill will be missed and that his support has been vital to the Symphony.

“He was Mr. Cape Symphony for me for a long time. He has been a longtime board member but even stepped in as executive director,” said Pak.

“The thing about Bob that I would describe—and also his wonderful wife Abby—is that he is the symphony’s biggest cheerleader. In these trying times of growth and tackling a landscape that is becoming increasingly digital, a live performing organization like ours needs to have people who believe in the cause—the cause of bringing beauty and humanity to our community.”

The six new faces to the board are Amanda Davis, Sherley-Ann Belleus, Arthur Massaro, Nancy Strickland, Jean Sutherland and Maria Campbell.

Anthony Panebianco is the new Board Chair and Jayne Mullen-Sampson the new Vice Chair.

Steven Heslinga remains the Treasurer and Theresa Egan remains the Secretary.