Cape Symphony Announces Spring Classes



BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony has announced a number of adult and youth programs for their spring semester.

The preschool program which is held at the symphony’s Barnstable campus will aid the learning of numbers, letters, and storytelling through music, dance and other art mediums.

A two-day session is available for children who by February first are two years and nine months to four years old.

A three day program is available for students four to five years old. The hours of the program are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. However, parents have the option to lengthen the day until three.

The Cape Youth Chorale is designed for kids from ages nine to seventeen. However, because of the pandemic the Chorale will not rehearse for a performance but will instead develop an original song with Cape Cod as a theme.

The Chorale will be held at both Falmouth and Barnstable. The chorale begins in early March. The Chorale will be taught by Carla Kihlstedt.

The Cape Symphony Youth Orchestra also is designed for ages nine to seventeen, and is currently taking auditions until February 1st . The Youth Orchestra will be held online due to COVID-19.

There are two music appreciation classes currently scheduled for adults. “A Night at the Symphony” began last week and goes for ten weeks online through zoom.

It focuses on understanding the structure of symphony. “From Russia with Love”, Takes place from March through early June, both online and at the Symphonies Falmouth campus, and focuses on classical Russian music.

CJazz is for both kids and adults of all ages and abilities, and will allow for participants to play all styles of jazz in an ensemble. Sessions take place in both Falmouth and Barnstable.

There are two flute choirs for flutists sixteen and up, and a Saxophone Choir for ages ten and up. All held in Falmouth.

Group Guitar is a beginner course for players ten and up and will meet on Saturdays in Falmouth.

Introductory piano classes include both beginner and intermediate levels for adults and ore offered both over zoom and at the Falmouth Campus. Children five to ten can participate in “Piano’s Explorer” Class held at the Barnstable Campus.

A range of ballet classes are offered at both Falmouth and Barnstable campuses for ages three to eighteen.

Additionally private lessons are offered for all ages of all abilities, in all major instruments and singing.

For more information head to the link below.

https://www.capesymphony.org/education/classes